$1.3m boost for Hawkesbury roads

A number of Hawkesbury roads east of the river will benefit from vital road safety works thanks to a $1.3 million State Government funding boost.

Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said the works are aimed at reducing the road toll and increasing road safety.

“Projects like these will make a huge difference to locals, and help ensure everyone who travels on our roads makes it home safely at the end of the day,” Ms Preston said.

Local works under round 4 of the Safer Rounds Program rollout will include:

o Single Lane Roundabout at George Street and Brabyn Street, Windsor;

o Median Island STOP Treatment (MIST) at Bandon Road and Wallace Road, Vineyard;

o Median Island and BAR Treatment at Tebbutt Street and George Street, Windsor;

o Intersection Median Island Stop Treatment (MIST) at Oakville Road, Wolseley Road and Old Stock Route Road, Oakville;

o Close intersection with concrete central median island on Hawkesbury Valley Way at its cross-intersection with Moses Street & Cox Street, Windsor;

o Ban right turn out of Fitzgerald Street by constructing a central median island at Macquarie Street & Fitzgerald Street, Windsor.

Ms Preston said the Safer Roads Program comprises the Saving Lives on Country Roads and Liveable and Safe Urban Communities

initiatives.

“This round of the program will see $135 million invested in 78 new projects across the state as well as continuing projects from previous rounds during the 2021/22 financial year.”

State-wide, the round 4 funding will include works such as safety barriers, rumble strips, traffic signals and wide centrelines, according to Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole.

Image: John Elfes/Unsplash