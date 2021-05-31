Blacktown City FC flying high atop the ladder

By Tom Sargeant

Blacktown City FC are leading the NSW National Premier League Division 1 after 12 rounds. The season has 10 rounds remaining and Blacktown will be confident they will be able to hold top spot. The team is currently on a five-game winning streak, taking out three of the top teams in the process. The team’s form has come on the back of the best defensive record in the league, conceding only 10 goals in 12 games, whilst scoring 24 in the 12 games.

Travis Major has been in scintillating form for the City side. From the number 7 wing position, he has scored five goals in the last five games, inspiring his side to their win streak. Mario Shabow has also scored four goals for the side, with four other players scoring two-three goals showing the team’s scoring capabilities.

Blacktown lead the competition by one point over Sydney United 58 FC who trail by one point. The Sydney team have drawn three of their clashes, and won one less than Blacktown, and Rockdale Ilinden FC are hot on the Sydney side’s trail.

Rockdale trail Blacktown by two points, on 23 with six wins and five draws. Both 2nd and 3rd will be hoping to convert their drawn games in the coming games to wins to catch the in-form Blacktown.

Blacktown City have also had major success in the FFA Cup thus far. The FFA Cup website cites, ‘The FFA Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Australia in conjunction with every State and Territory Member Federation in the country. The competition commences with the Preliminary Rounds before moving into the Final Rounds (from the Round of 32 onwards), the stage when the A-League clubs join the fray.’

Blacktown have currently won their first two games, entering the competition in the 3rd round, beating Tarrawanna Blueys FC 5-1, a local club from Northern Wollongong. Next, they took on UTS Football Club, in one of the most sided affairs you will hear in football. The Blacktown side won 10 – 0 in a demolishing. Their next clash was a home derby, against NPL 2 side, Blacktown Spartans. The City side came away victors, winning the game 4-2 against their hometown rivals, edging them closer to a Round of 32 appearance.