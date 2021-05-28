Kings Langley Lions feeding the hungry

While you’re out shopping this weekend, you can help feed hungry children and adults doing it tough this winter, just by purchasing an extra item or two and putting it in a Kings Langley Lions shopping trolley.

Lions’ trollies are set up outside the Kings Langley Coles now and all this weekend.

Any non-perishable food items you can donate will be helping their Feeding the Hungry campaign.

Club secretary, John Fernandes, said so far they’ve collected more than three trolley loads in the past 24 hours.

“We’re asking if everyone could please buy at least one extra non-perishable item and place it in the Lions trollies after the checkouts,” Mr Fernandes said.

“All donated food will be handed to the local St Vinnies for distribution to those in need in our area.”

Kings Langsley Lions Club can be contacted on 9674 2843 or 0419 663 466.

Picture: Mr Fernandes (second from left) outside Coles yesterday with other volunteers.