Mt Druitt Police seek dashcam footage

A man has been seriously injured after a four-vehicle collision in Rooty Hill yesterday (Thursday) about 4.30pm.

Emergency services responded to reports of a multi vehicle collision in the south bound lanes of the M7 Motorway, Rooty Hill, 200m north of the Eastern Road overpass.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 38-year-old man who was the driver of a Toyota Hiace, before he was taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers attached to Mt Druitt Police Area Command attended and commenced an investigation.

As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam vision to contact police.

* Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Image credit: Bruchin-Noeka