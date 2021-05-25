Teen sexual assault charges

A man will face Penrith court today charged over the alleged sexual assault and sexual touching of two teenagers in the Hawkesbury.

In April 2021, detectives from Hawkesbury Police Area Command commenced an investigation following reports a 16-year-old girl, had allegedly been sexually assaulted a man, known to her.

Yesterday, detectives arrested a 57-year-old man at a home in Wilberforce.

He was taken to Windsor Police Station and charged with aggravated sexual assault – victim under the age of 16 years, two counts of intentionally sexually touch child between 10 and 16 years, two counts of aggravated – sexually touch another person, and aggravated sexual assault – victim under authority of offender.

Police will allege in court that the man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and sexually touched a 15-year-old girl in the Hawkesbury area between January and April 2021.

The man has been refused bail to appear before Penrith Local Court today (26 May).

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com. au.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Source: Police Media.

Image: Bill Oxford.