$500 million bypass: New Richmond bridge project

Second Richmond bridge | Richmond-North Richmond bypass | 21 land acquisitions | 6 major intersection upgrades

A new two-lane bridge across the Hawkesbury River and a bypass of Richmond and North Richmond, are part of $500 million of works announced this morning by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

The government’s preferred route [see images below] sees a second, higher bridge built north of the existing Richmond bridge. A new roadway will bypass Richmond to the south, connecting from Old Kurrajong Road to the Driftway.

The Prime Minister said the congestion busting works will improve road safety and create 850 jobs.

“This critical infrastructure will alleviate the long-term bottleneck between Richmond and North Richmond created from the existing Richmond Bridge operating at capacity during peak hour, helping make the commute to and from work significantly easier,” he said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the proposed bridge is 500 metres downstream from the existing bridge “which currently funnels more than 31,000 vehicles each day directly through the already busy Richmond and North Richmond town centres.”

The government’s preferred option includes upgrading six intersections, existing roads and building new road sections, as well as funding active transport, bike use and exercise, according to NSW Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance.

“The new bridge will provide a new connection for road users between Bells Line of Road and the main road network, while the existing Richmond Bridge will continue to provide a vital link between Richmond and North Richmond,” Mr Constance said.

“Recent intersection upgrades at Kurrajong and Old Kurrajong roads and Grose Vale and Bells Line of Road are already improving traffic in the area, alongside current works at the intersection of March and Bosworth streets.”

Bridge is a “win for the Hawkesbury community”

Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, has welcomed the news saying it’s good to see “after a one-in-50 flood event, the Federal Government has now shifted into gear and acknowledged what locals know – that the bridge needs to be higher and bypass our town centres.”

“The feedback I provided to Government based on a survey of thousands of people was that residents wanted three things – a traffic solution, a flood-resilient option and a bypass of both North Richmond and historic Richmond,” Ms Templeman said.

“Of course, big questions still remain about what this will mean for development across the river, for people affected by the new roads on the Richmond side of the bridge, and for people whose land is to be acquired.