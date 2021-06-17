Blacktown City take on Sutherland Sharks

Blacktown City FC vs Sutherland Sharks

Sunday, 20 June, Lily Homes Stadium, 3pm

Blacktown City returns home this Sunday to host Sutherland Sharks at Lily Homes Stadium.

They’ll be looking to stretch their lead at the top of the ladder with a big win against Sutherland, who will be confident after a 1-0 victory over Mt Druitt last weekend and holding Sydney United to a scoreless draw two weeks ago.

Blacktown City is getting close to full strength with Mario Shabow almost back to full throttle, Sean Rooney getting healthier each week and the possibility of Charles Mendy back on the pitch after an injury in the FFA Cup qualifier against Marconi a few weeks back.

Game time is 3pm.

Lily Homes Stadium is at 5 Quinn Ave, Seven Hills.