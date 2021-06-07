CareFlight treats trapped truck driver: Dural

A man, aged in his 60s, has sustained pelvic and leg injuries when the truck he was driving on Old Northern Road, Dural, struck a stationary car, which had two passengers on board, and subsequently hit a tree.

CareFlight’s Rapid Response Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance shortly before 12:30pm (Tues, 7 June) and landed 10 minutes later in a nearby property. The clinical team made their way to the scene of the incident where NSW Ambulance paramedics were providing initial treatment for the three injured people and emergency services personnel from Fire and Rescue NSW were extricating the truck driver.

CareFlight’s specialist doctor and NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic treated the truck driver and performed a clinical assessment on the patient, including a roadside ultrasound. They also administered pain relief for the man.

The man was transported by road with NSW Ambulance in a stable condition to Westmead Hospital with ongoing observation during the transport from CareFlight’s clinical team.

Source/Image: CareFlight