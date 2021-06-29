Clothes dryer catches fire in Kellyville

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has warned of the dangers operating household clothes dryers following a small fire in a home in Honeymyrtle Road, Kellyville, this afternoon.

FRNSW arrived at the house at about 2pm to find a smoke detector operating due to a clothes dryer catching alight. Firefighters extinguished the fire and removed the dryer outside, ventilating the area of smoke.

No one was injured and damage was contained to the dryer.

Superintendent Scott Dodson said this incident is a timely reminder to be aware of the following when using a clothes dryer:

1. Clean your lint filter before or after each use.

2. Ensure there is adequate air flow around your dryer.

3. Don’t leave the dryer operating when you’re not home.

Image: FRNSW.