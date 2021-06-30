Doonside Village Festival plans going ahead

Plans to stage the return of the Doonside Village Festival are still underway for a Saturday, 24 July, event.

Blacktown City Council, Blacktown Lions Club and the Doonside Festival Committee will present the family day out from 10am to 3pm in the Doonside Village, located in Hill End Road.

If allowed to go ahead under NSW Public Health Orders, the CovidSAFE regulated festival is planned to feature a wide range of activities and entertainment including rides, workshops, stage performers, stalls and festival food.

Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM, said the Doonside Village Festival would be an opportunity for all the community to get together and have a good time, with public safety their highest priority.

“I know just how vibrant and passionate the Doonside community is. A family-friendly festival would be a great way for the community to come together and to have a well-deserved celebration,” Mayor Bleasdale said.

“Council and the Doonside Festival organising committee will continue to monitor Public Health orders in order to determine whether or not the festival will be held on the scheduled day, or be postponed.

“I am hopeful that the Doonside Village Festival will go ahead but the community can rest assured that it will only go ahead if Public Health orders allow it, and it would be held strictly within COVID-safe guidelines and requirements.

Details visit: https://www.blacktown.nsw.gov.au/Events-and-activities/2021-Doonside-Festival.

Image: Bankstown City Council.