Hawkesbury’s newest Aussies

Thirty-three Hawkesbury residents, hailing from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Pacific, have officially become Australian citizens.

Hawkesbury’s Deputy Mayor Mary Lyons-Buckett, who officiated at Council’s recent citizenship ceremony, congratulated the residents, saying becoming an Australian citizen was a very special occasion in a person’s life.

“It is a great honour to confer Australian citizenship to people who appreciate and respect our values and who want to make Australia their home,” Cr Lyons-Buckett said.

The ceremony, held at Hawkesbury Regional Gallery, Windsor, was also attended by the Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, Cr Emma-Jane Garrow, Cr Amanda Kotlash, Cr Sarah Richards (representing the State Member for Hawkesbury Ms Robyn Preston) and Cr Danielle Wheeler.

The 33 residents were born in a range of countries including the Philippines, Vietnam, China, South Africa, Northern Ireland, Sweden, South Korea, Scotland, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Fiji, North Macedonia, Ireland, New Zealand and Denmark.

Pictured: Macquarie MP Susan Templeman (left) and Hawkesbury Deputy Mayor Mary Lyons-Buckett (right) with some of our newest Aussie citizens.