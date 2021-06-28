Hills Shire: temporary council facility closures

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Michelle Byrne, has announced the following temporary local facility closures following Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s stay-at-home Public Health Orders, in effect until Friday, 9 July, to manage the spread of COVID-19.

“Council will be temporarily closing its libraries, venues, sporting fields, customer service centre at Norwest, The Pioneer Theatre and reducing face-to-face contact where possible in an effort to manage the spread of COVID-19,” Mayor Byrne said.

“Residents can be confident that Council will continue to maintain essential services such as bin collection, Meals on Wheels, child care, as well as customer service on the phone and online.”

Facilities and services which will be temporarily closed until Friday, July 9 include:

Customer Service Centre at Council’s Norwest Administration Building at 3 Columbia Court, Norwest (contact us on 9843 0555 or lodge your request via Council’s website,www.thehills.nsw.gov.au, via the “Report it to Council” webpage);

Council events, such as Citizenship Ceremonies;

Community sporting activities in reserves;

All community centres and venues, including the Pioneer Theatre; and

All libraries, including Baulkham Hills, Castle Hill, Dural and Vinegar Hill Memorial Library at Rouse Hill Town Centre (library members are encouraged to use The Hills Shire Library App which can be downloaded for FREE from the App Store or Google Play).

During the stay-at-home period, Council will continue to:

Maintain necessary and essential services, such as Meals on Wheels, waste collection and child care services, to residents and businesses;

Provide up-to-date information about any changes to services and/or operations at Council-owned facilities; and

Support government, government departments, emergency services and agencies to help manage the impact of COVID-19.

Child care services will continue throughout this time, however, parents must wear a mask when dropping their child/children off and picking them up.

Limited aged care services will also continue such as patient transport, with social day programs suspended during the stay-at-home period.

“I want to thank residents and business owners for their cooperation and understanding. These are tough times, but I know we will get through this period,” Mayor Byrne added.

For details, visit The Hills Shire Council website, www.thehills.nsw.gov.au.