It’s a food donation record for Kings Langley

Thanks Kings Langley. You’ve donated tens-of-thousands of dollars worth of food in just four days to the Lions’ Feeding the Hungry campaign.

A total of 39 trolleys were bursting with non-perishable items donated to the Kings Langley Lions Club by shoppers visiting the Coles and Woolworths stores at the end of May.

Club secretary, John Fernandes, confirmed to the Independent all the food has been distributed to St Vincent de Paul Blacktown (13 trolleys), Carevan Blacktown (23 trolleys) and to their twinning club the Lions Club of Quirindi, Liverpool Plains (three trolleys).

“Despite the pandemic, this was a record compared to last year where we collected 29 trolleys.”

Mr Fernandes added Carevan, one of the recipient charities, was overwhelmed by the generosity, and truly grateful for the support.

“Every Tuesday evening Carevan Blacktown provide some 80 residents with a hot meal, a grocery bag with foods and vegetables and others items like clothing and blankets,” he said.

The donation of 23 trolleys worth of non-perishable and pantry foods will be divided into innumerable hampers, which will be sent home with the community members most in need.

Pictured above on day three of the four-day campaign were (l-r) John Fernandes and Rolando De Leon (Lions) and Sareth from Sri Lanka Lions Clubs.