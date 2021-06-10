Model Top Gun dogfights and aerobatics at Whalan Reserve

Thrilling barrel rolls and aerial combat will play out in the skies above Whalan Reserve, as the NSW Aeromodelling Championships are held this long weekend (12-14 June).

Forget mode drones, see the real action of metre-wide specialty-built model planes with single or multi-cylinder engines roll, loop and manoeuvre right above your head.

All the action will be in two classes. The “combat guys” and the “aerobatics specialists” will vie for the top titles at Jim Hanshaw Oval from 9am each morning.

Greg Ardill, from the Doonside Aeromodellers Club, said 50-60 model aeroplanes are expected from clubs all over the State each day.

“We’ll have our contestants their crews and ‘pit teams’ here. You can see all the models lined up in the dressing sheds, talk to the pilots and see their set ups,” Greg told the Independent.

“It’s a great experience for families and anyone interested in building or flying model aircraft.”

The NSW State championships will be held from 9am to midday each morning of the long weekend.

Jim Hanshaw Oval, Whalan Reserve, can be accessed on Catlin Close, off Debrincat Avenue, North St Marys.