New business lands first auction success

It was auction success straight up for Century 21 Davelis & Co, with the new business’ first-ever auctioned property selling well above its reserve price, nudging a Kings Park home “with plenty of potential” close to the million dollar mark for its impressed vendor.

The four-bedroom brick home, set on a 634m2 block in Marcus Street, was the focus of the Century 21 team’s month-long specialist marketing campaign, which was tailored to suit the seller’s needs.

A total of 53 groups inspected the property, with a total of nine registered bidders entering into a bidding war – the final result a $974,000 sale, well above the reserve.

“The vendor was thoroughly pleased with the result of the auction campaign and was glad she waited for us to open Century 21 Davelis & Co, entrusting us with the successful sale of her home,” Mr Davelis said.

Pictured: Our business manager, Glenn Cox (left) welcomed aboard Stavros Davelis, director Century 21 Davelis & Co Blacktown, as one of our supporters, congratulating him and his team on a terrific first auction result.