New Rouse Hill COVID-19 drive through clinic open today

Western Sydney Local Health District (WSLHD) today (Monday, 7 June) opened a COVID-19 clinic in Rouse Hill to support increased testing for local residents while fragments of the COVID-19 virus were detected in routine sewage testing in the Castle Hill area.

The sample was taken from the Castle Hill Cattai Sewage Treatment Plant last week, which serves more than 8000 residents in the suburbs of Glenhaven, Dural, Kenthurst, Kellyville and Castle Hill.

The drive-through clinic will be open from 8am to 5pm, seven days a week at 32 Worcester Road, Rouse Hill. The opening of the clinic was scheduled for today and is not related to the positive sewage detection.

Testing is free, all ages are welcome, and no booking or GP referral is required.

Given the positive sewage detection, hours have been extended for the drive-through clinic at Castle Hill Showground which will remain open until 6pm on Monday, 7 June.

People who are recently recovered from COVID-19 can continue to shed virus fragments into the sewerage system for several weeks even after they are no longer infectious.

Nonetheless, anyone with even the mildest of cold-like symptoms – including a runny nose, headache, or fever – is urged to come forward for testing immediately, and to isolate until a negative result is received.

There are more than 30 testing clinics across western Sydney – find your nearest one here.

Images: WSLHD Media