Pauline’s rapt by Japanese fabric

Pauline Berry’s unique collection of Japanese textile ‘art’ has inspired the latest exhibition at Hawkesbury Gallery this weekend.

A selection of the North Richmond resident’s favourite walling hangings and quilts will hang together with artists’ images inspired by the colour palettes of her textiles.

Labelled Quilt-Art: A New Concept, the showing provides an opportunity to view the talents of an unrecognised local textile artisan, according to The Friends of the Hawkesbury art community & Regional Gallery Inc (FOHacaRG).

“[Pauline’s work] is motivated by her love of Japanese fabric and the challenge to span the gulf between the concept of oriental and western beauty,” a Friends’ member said.

Complementary art works by FOHacaRG will be available for sale on a “cash and carry” basis.

Open from 9am—3pm Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 June, the exhibition will be displayed in the Stan Stevens Studio, The Deerubbin Centre, 300 George Street, Windsor.

Opening drinks will be served at 11am on the Saturday.

The exhibition is an initiative of The Friends of the Hawkesbury art community & Regional Gallery Inc, in acknowledgement of the organisation’s 32nd anniversary.

