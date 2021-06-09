What’s that Skippy? Yes it’s a cold snap

With a ‘Polar Blast’ hitting our districts this week, WIRES is asking us to watch out for wildlife that may be struggling in the chilly conditions, particularly as our parklands continue to recover from the Black Summer bushfires.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) announced today (Wednesday, 9 June) much of the region will experience a significant drop in temperatures over coming days, with some areas expected to be more than 10 degrees below average, and many areas expected to be more than five degrees below.

Strong and gusty winds are expected in some areas. Significant snow falls are expected with snow levels likely to drop to near 900m and could fall as low as 500m, affecting the Blue Mountains.

Native animals are well adapted to normal changes in weather conditions, but WIRES says extended periods of wet weather and snow can still cause hypothermia. Look out for animals that may be in distress and exposed to the elements.

“Animals with existing health issues, that are very young or old, will find it harder to cope with the cold,” WIRES reports.

“Very young, injured or sick animals can succumb to hypothermia quickly if left unprotected so if you think that an animal is in distress, please act quickly by calling WIRES 1300 094 737.”

Other WIRES tips include: