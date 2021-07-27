Blacktown Hospital has plenty of AZ vaccine appointments

Western Sydney Local Health District (WSLHD) has bolstered access to AstraZeneca vaccinations with walk-in pop up clinics across several suburbs and extra appointments at Blacktown Hospital.

Bookings are not required for WSLHD’s pop-up clinics which will be stationed across the Merrylands and Guildford area over the next three weeks. A GP referral is not required.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations are available to all people aged 40 and over at NSW Health clinics and NSW Health is looking at options to lower this age limit following the latest advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) on Saturday.

People aged 40 and under can receive the AstraZeneca vaccine from GPs and participating pharmacies.

AstraZeneca is also available at Blacktown Hospital seven days a week via appointment only. To book an appointment visit here.

As long as you are not unwell, and are not a close contact of someone who has COVID or have COVID yourself, getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a reasonable excuse to leave home – including if you live in the Blacktown or Cumberland Local Government Areas (LGAs).

WSLHD chief executive Graeme Loy said that the pop-up clinics would allow community members to get faster access to the vaccination.

“If you are aged 40 years and over and want to get your COVID-19 vaccination sooner, I encourage you to drop into one of our pop-up clinics,” Graeme said.

For the latest health information and advice about the AstraZeneca vaccine please visit the NSW Health website here.