$20,000-plus bushfire recovery grants open 22 July

ABN registered businesses, organisations and charities in the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains local government areas have been allocated $4.5 million to help their communities recover from the Black Summer bushfire disaster.

Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said the new grant applications will open on Wednesday, 22 July, for social and community wellbeing projects as well as ones that assist local economies and built environments to recover.

“This is funding that my Federal colleagues and I in bushfire-affected areas have fought long and hard for, and I welcome the recognition that there’s a long way to go before we can consider that we’ve recovered,” Ms Templeman said.

“Grants can range from $20,000 up to $10 million, and the guidelines are out now, ahead of applications opening later this month, to give people time to think about what will benefit the area they live in.

“Some of the groups who missed out on the just-announced Bushfire Local Economic Recovery (BLERF) Program may also be eligible to resubmit their applications.

Regions that were disaster declared as the result of the 2019/20 bushfires are eligible to share in $280 million under the new Black Summer Bushfire Recovery (BSBR) grants program, and guidelines have now been released.

“I’m told there will be support available for people who would like help with the grant application process, including in-person and online workshops,” Ms Templeman said.

“I’d urge people to visit recovery.gov.au/black-summer-grants for more information.”

The program is not available for individuals, partnerships or trusts. To be eligible, you must have an Australian Business Number (ABN) and be one of the following:

A community organisation, local business or incorporated association

An incorporated charity or not for profit organisation

An Aboriginal Land Council or indigenous corporation

A local governing agency or body (such as a Council), or ACT governing agency.

Applications will open on July 22 and close on September 2, 2021.