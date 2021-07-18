Council gets $1.52m to fund Hawkesbury bushfire recovery projects

Four Hawkesbury City Council bushfire recovery projects will be realised thanks to approximately $1.52 million in Federal and State government funding.

Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston said the projects include infrastructure improvements, business and community development, to help repair and complete the “recovery journey of the Hawkesbury region”.

The projects are:

$200,700 for the Hawkesbury Business Support and Resilience Program;

$455,700 to construct a concrete footpath and cycleway on Bells Line of Road in Bilpin between the town centre, school and community hall;

$368,547 for Hawkesbury Community Continuity Project which works with key stakeholders to plan for emergency responses for future disasters;

$498,240 to create community advise and support service hubs.

“It’s been a tough time for Hawkesbury and these projects will support a community that is healing and wants to bounce back,” Ms Preston said.

Hawkesbury Mayor Patrick Conolly, said the Hawkesbury is a resilient, connected community and Council is committed to continuing to support individuals, families and businesses every step of the way.

“We have started our journey to recovery together and, thanks to this Federal and State Government funding, Council is implementing some great projects in our community,” the mayor said.

“I encourage you to visit yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au or Follow us on Facebook @hawkesburycitycouncil for regular updates on these projects.”

Liberal Senator for Western Sydney, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, said all four projects had been put forward by the community, with funding for local solutions to local needs.

“This BLER (Bushfire Local Economic Recovery) funding further secures our economic recovery while simultaneously funding important community-led projects which boost resilience and emergency preparedness,” Senator Payne said.

The money for these projects come from Part Two of the BLER funding.

Pictured (l-r) Hawkesbury Mayor Patrick Conolly with Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.