Inmates charged over Parklea prison riot

Four inmates of Parklea correctional facility appeared in court yesterday (Saturday) charged as part of an ongoing investigation into a riot premises on Monday, 13 June.

Just before 2pm that day, a number of inmates allegedly climbed onto the roof and caused extensive damage to the inside and outside of the prison. Smoke and flames were seen coming out of the roof for some distance.

The incident was resolved by correctional officers and referred to Riverstone Police Area Command, who established Strike Force Rhondell to investigate the incident, assisted by detectives from throughout the North West Metropolitan Region.

Following inquiries, four male inmates – aged 20, 23 and two aged 22 – were transferred to Riverstone Police Station on Friday, 16 July, and each charged with riot. They appeared before Parramatta Bail Court. Investigations continue.

Image: NCA NewsWire.