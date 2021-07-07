Intersection works complete: Richmond CBD

Upgrades to Richmond’s March and Bosworth streets intersection have reduced congestion, boosted safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, and improved access for freight and heavy vehicles, according to Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.

The completed works, undertaken by Transport for NSW, feature a number of upgrades and changes.

“A new dedicated right turn bay has been built on March Street for eastbound motorists turning right into Bosworth Street and new signs and traffic signals have been installed so westbound motorists can no longer turn right on to Bosworth Street from March Street,” Ms Preston said.

“The No Stopping and restricted parking zones on both sides of March Street between Chapel and Bosworth streets were extended to increase capacity and improve traffic flow, and a new footpath on March Street was installed to improve amenity for pedestrians.”

Ms Preston said works were funded by the Federal and State governments.