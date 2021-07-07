Join Kangaroo Dreaming colouring challenge to mark NAIDOC Week

We’re midway through NAIDOC Week (4-11 July), but current NSW lockdown restrictions don’t mean we can’t continue to celebrate.
Hills Shire Mayor, Dr Michelle Byrne, said one of the best ways to celebrate and commemorate this year’s theme ‘Heal Country’ is to begin the healing journey through education.
“Making purposeful changes begins on our own personal journey of exploration, learning and discovery. Only then can we make informed decisions that are truly inclusive of our First Nations people,” Mayor Byrne said.
Residents are invited to complete a colouring template, called Kangaroo Dreaming by local Aboriginal artist Thomas Smith, which will be available to download online, via The Hills Shire Library Service’s, webpage, www.thehills.nsw.gov.
au/Library
Library members can also collect a copy from their local library branch (Castle Hill, Baulkham Hills, Dural and Vinegar Hill Memorial Library at Rouse Hill Town Centre) once restrictions are eased.
Completed artworks will be displayed online on The Hills Shire Library Service’s webpage and on their Facebook page.
Library members can also take their original artwork to their local library branch, once restrictions are eased and Hills Shire libraries are open, to receive a reward, including a special
commemorative bookmark. It is hoped hard copies can go on display at Castle Hill Library as soon as restrictions are lifted.
Adding to this, library members can view special NAIDOC Week story times on Story Box, which can be accessed via The Hills Shire Library Service’s webpage (under the eLibrary tab) and on The Hills Shire Library App. The App can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play.
“Our Libraries have an extensive Indigenous author collection, which you can view and borrow when our Libraries re-open and after restrictions ease. You can also download an eBook on our Hills Shire Library App, as well as visit Council’s website to learn more,” Mayor Byrne said.
“While it’s unfortunate we can’t run some of our activities originally planned, I hope our residents take time to participate in NAIDOC Week in their own special way.
NAIDOC Week recognises the contribution our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have made, and their connection to land, sea and culture.