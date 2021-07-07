Join Kangaroo Dreaming colouring challenge to mark NAIDOC Week

Library members can also collect a copy from their local library branch (Castle Hill, Baulkham Hills, Dural and Vinegar Hill Memorial Library at Rouse Hill Town Centre) once restrictions are eased.

Completed artworks will be displayed online on The Hills Shire Library Service’s webpage and on their Facebook page.

Library members can also take their original artwork to their local library branch, once restrictions are eased and Hills Shire libraries are open, to receive a reward, including a special commemorative bookmark. It is hoped hard copies can go on display at Castle Hill Library as soon as restrictions are lifted.

Adding to this, library members can view special NAIDOC Week story times on Story Box, which can be accessed via The Hills Shire Library Service’s webpage (under the eLibrary tab) and on The Hills Shire Library App. The App can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play.

“Our Libraries have an extensive Indigenous author collection, which you can view and borrow when our Libraries re-open and after restrictions ease. You can also download an eBook on our Hills Shire Library App, as well as visit Council’s website to learn more,” Mayor Byrne said.

“While it’s unfortunate we can’t run some of our activities originally planned, I hope our residents take time to participate in NAIDOC Week in their own special way.