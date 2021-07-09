Kurrajong Heights and Bilpin projects get $25,400 grant

Kurrajong Heights Bowlo and Bilpin Shed are among the latest local community venues to benefit from federal government grants.

The bowling club, famous Miranda’s Monthlies trivia nights and a host of community meetings, received $19,400 to install a new air-conditioning system, while Bilpin Shed is using $6000 to establish a community garden.

Welcoming the funding, Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said the projects are both practical and needed following the huge impact the fires had on this community.

“[The projects] will continue to help provide a comfortable and welcoming place for this close-knit community to come together,” Ms Templeman said.

“The club’s had no air-conditioning for some time, and this new funding will help decommission and remove the old system, and install a new one.

“Bilpin Shed will establish a 30m by 60m community garden within the club grounds for use by those living in the surrounding area.

“It will give people the opportunity to propagate, grow and share organic food crops in raised beds, allowing access for disabled and elderly people and encouraging people to connect with those around them.”

Other Hawkesbury groups who received funding under the latest round of Stronger Communities grants included:

St Albans School of Arts Hall – $16,000 for a hybrid solar system for clean energy production;

Governor Macquarie Memorial Pipe Band – $3200 for new drum stands to be used by junior members;

Merana Aboriginal Community Association for the Hawkesbury Inc – $5000 for a yarning circle and bush tucker garden;

St John Ambulance Hawkesbury Division – $4400 for replacement of a roller door at its Hawkesbury Showground premises;

Hawkesbury Hornets BMX Club – $15,000 for provision of a new start gate in anticipation of hosting the state championships;

Hawkesbury City Netball Association – $20,000 undercover sheltered area for Mileham Street netball courts;

Bligh Park Community Services – $20,000 for a building upgrade.

With nearly $1 million in Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains applications competing for just $150,000 in funding, Ms Templeman said many had been left disappointed.

“The amount of applications my independent panel received from so many organisations obviously meant not everyone received the amount they requested, and some very worthy projects had to miss out altogether,” Ms Templeman said.

“Organisations like charities, service groups, churches, sporting groups, or school P&C groups that apply for these grants often step in to fill a gap left by governments.

“The amount of funding available from this pool has not increased in years, and it would be great if even a modest rise was available to accommodate the need in our community.”

Each federal electorate has total funding of up to $150,000 that can be allocated to successful applicants for capital projects that improve community participation and contribute to viable communities. A maximum of 20 projects can be funded in each electorate.

Archive photo: Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman with Sean from High Hopes Roadhouse and Miranda at Miranda’s Monthlies trivia night at the Kurrajong Heights Bowling and Recreation Club earlier this year.