Richmond TAFE’s virtual State-wide expansion

Richmond TAFE is ‘virtually’ expanding its teaching and learning spaces intra-State to offer more local training opportunities.

Richmond is one of 200 NSW campuses set to be outfitted with digitally-enabled virtual teaching and learning spaces, according to Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston.

The state-of-the-art technology fit-out will link local students with a network of industry qualified teachers.

The teacher-led classes will enable students to observe live industry-standard practical demonstrations conducted in fully-equipped teaching facilities. They will also build skills in digital literacy, remote working, problem-solving and resilience.

Ms Preston said local students will be able to participate in classes no matter where a teacher is located and will also enable Richmond-based teachers to share their highly sought-after industry experience in a state-wide classroom.

“This is a major win for our local community,” Ms Preston said.

“The works are part of a $20 million initiative to build 200 high-tech, modern learning spaces to support virtual learning across TAFE NSW campuses by May 2022.

“This initiative will expand and enhance access to training, allowing more students to live and learn in their own communities while gaining access to the skills they need to be work ready.”

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said TAFE NSW is playing a critical role in the state’s COVID recovery by ensuring more job

seekers and school leavers have access to the training they need than ever before.

Construction is expected to begin in the coming months.

Image: Richmond TAFE Campus by Godwin Cini.