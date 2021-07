A single-level house in Dent Place, Shalvey, was destroyed by fire this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews arrived at a house at about 4:45am to find it fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and protect neighbouring properties from the blaze.

The home was unoccupied at the time and there were no reported injuries.

FRNSW and NSW Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Picture: FRNSW