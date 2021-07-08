States clashed in aerial championships

Thrilling barrel rolls and aerial combat played out in the skies above Whalan Reserve at the Control Line Aircraft Society’s NSW State Championships.

Entrants came from as far as Queensland and the ACT to challenge NSW fliers in contesting the state titles in Aerobatics and Combat at the Jim Hanshaw Oval.

Greg Ardill, from the Doonside Aeromodellers Club, said the clear days were ideal for this year’s event.

“The weather for the Queen’s Birthday weekend is often unfavourable but this year gave next to perfect if somewhat cold conditions,” he said.

The F2B aerobatics was held on Saturday and Sunday in near perfect air and after four rounds the results were:

Expert

1st Murray Howell

2nd Brian Eather

3rd Bruce Hoffmann

Advanced

1st Steve Thomas

2nd Geoff Van Kampen

3rd Don Keysekker

Monday saw the Classic and Vintage models line up in continued great conditions, with results being:

Classic

1st Reg Towell

2nd Garry Lynch

3rd Geoff Van Kampen

Vintage

1st Brian Eather

2nd Frank Battam

3rd Don Keysekker

Slow Combat

1st Maryann Stewart

2nd Trent McDermott

3rd Bob Phippen

F2D

1st Rob Owen

2nd Mike Comiskey Sen

3rd Trent McDermott

Open Combat

1st Rob Owen

2nd Mike Comiskey Sen

3rd Trent McDermott

1/2A Combat

1st Richard Justic

2nd Rob Owen

3rd Ross Middleton

Vintage Combat

1st Bob Phippen

2nd Mike Comiskey Sen

3rd Maryann Stewart

Photos by Sara Siwaporn and Greg Ardill.