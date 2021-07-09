Pack a jacket, toss in socks, donate a blanket: Westpoint Blacktown appeal

Give Warmth to the Homeless Appeal 12 July - 22 August. Donate through Westpoint Blacktown

Clean out your wardrobes and donate this winter, is the message Westpoint Blacktown is sending out to help the homeless and those doing it tough.

The shopping centre’s ‘Give Warmth To The Homeless’ community initiative is on again, and lockdown is the perfect time to get clean out your drawers and get organised.

“We will be collecting donations of jackets, coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, socks and any other unwanted winter items and donating them to St Vincent De Paul Society Blacktown Community Hub to assist families in our community doing it tough,” a Westpoint spokesperson said.

“We won’t be accepting donations until lockdown has ceased, so why not get some items ready to go and be proud of helping out our homeless community?”

Last year’s initiative saw 1000 items donated by the Blacktown community. This year it’s hoped to get even more. Donations will be accepted up until Sunday, 22 August.

Post lockdown, donations can be dropped off at the Customer Service Desk on Level 3 and will be delivered directly to St Vincent De Paul Society Blacktown Community Hub.

According to Vinnies, more people experience homelessness in NSW than in any other State. With communities battling back-to-back crises of drought, bushfires, COVID-19 and floods, more people are seeking help. The end of JobKeeper and cuts to JobSeeker will further exacerbate the issue.

For more information about the Vinnies Winter Appeal, visiting vinnies.org.au or call 13 18 12.