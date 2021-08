Mount Druitt Police thank the community for their assistance in locating a teenage boy reported missing in Bidwill on Saturday (7 August).

The 17-year-old boy was last seen at a home in Luxford Road about 7.45am.

Following inquiries and a public appeal, the boy, who has a serious medical condition, was located safe and well at a home in Bidwill about 11.30pm yesterday (Sunday 8 August).