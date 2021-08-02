Blacktown City family events cancelled or postponed

The extended stay-at-home Health Orders have forced the cancellation or postponement of many popular community events right across Blacktown City.

Heading the list of cancellations is this month’s Family Fish-in at Mount Druitt pool and next month’s rescheduled Westlink M7 Blacktown Running Festival.

“Blacktown is one of the eight local government areas of concern and as such is facing tighter COVID -19 restrictions,” Mayor Tony Bleasdale OAM said.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is always Council’s number one priority and therefore we are cancelling or postponing all gatherings, events and festivals while the current stay-at-home Health Orders are in place.”

The Blacktown City Family Fish-In, originally scheduled for two weekends this month, will no longer go ahead this year and community festivals in Tregear, Bidwill and Kings Langley have also been cancelled.

The Doonside Festival, currently set for 2 October, may be postponed to later in the year, while the Woodcroft Festival has been postponed to 18 December.

“Council has taken the responsible actions necessary and we have closed all our Leisure and Aquatic Centres, Libraries, Art Galleries, Halls, plant nurseries and Community Centres,” Mayor Bleasdale said.

“Council is maintaining all our essential services. We are still collecting the rubbish from homes and businesses, cleaning public areas and maintaining parks and reserves.

“And we are still welcoming new citizens to our City through a series of virtual Citizenship Ceremonies starting this Saturday that will see hundreds of residents swear allegiance to Australia over the next 2 months.”

Council operated Kids’ Early Learning centres remain open and the Blacktown animal holding facility is continuing its operations by appointment only.

Blacktown Libraries’ online services remain available to borrow e-Resources, stream and watch movies, listen to music, access study resources and children’s resources.

Council will proceed with the following events, pending the easing of current COVID-19 restrictions:

• Willmot Festival

• Blacktown City Pet Festival

• Blacktown City Garden Competition

• Youth Ambassador Programme

• Quakers Hill Festival

• Christmas Concerts

• Mount Druitt Festival

• Diwali Lights Competition

• Mayoress Christmas Gift Appeal

“The only way we are going to end the lockdowns and beat the virus is to stay at home, wear a mask when you are away from your home, get tested if you have any cold or flu symptoms and get vaccinated.” Mayor Bleasdale said.

Picture: Fernando Torres.