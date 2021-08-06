Concealment of child sex offences charges

A local church leader has been charged over the alleged concealment of child sex offences.

In 2019, an investigation commenced by officers attached to The Hills Police Area Command into reports a 57-year-old man had knowingly concealed information relating to child sexual offences.

Following extensive investigations, detectives requested the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) review their brief of evidence.

Earlier this week, the ODPP provided advice to police, and following further inquiries, detectives served a Court Attendance Notice for conceal serious indictable offence on the man’s legal representative on Thursday (5 August).

Police will allege in court the man knew information relating to the sexual abuse of a young male in the 1970s and failed to bring that information to the attention of police.

The man is expected to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on 5 October 2021.