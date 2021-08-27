Extra time for bushfire recovery grants

A request by Macquarie MP Susan Templeman to extend the deadline for major bushfire recovery grant funding has been approved.

Emergency Management Minister, Bridget McKenzie, has extended the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program because the current COVID lockdown was having an impact on groups’ ability to respond, according to Ms Templeman.

The September 2 deadline has been moved to early October, with a date yet to be advised.

“I was contacted by a number of community organisations and service providers in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury that wanted apply for funding, but didn’t have the time or capacity to put together a detailed grant proposal in the middle of a hard lockdown,” Ms Templeman said.

“Community organisations in Macquarie have faced a relentless, sustained effort since 2019, and this lockdown has only compounded the situation.

“There was the Gospers Mountain fire that started the Black Summer bushfires in September of 2019, then a summer of intense firefighting on several fronts; to floods, storms and landslides in early 2020, the first wave of COVID-19 lockdowns, more flooding in the Hawkesbury, and now the second COVID19 crisis. These community organisations just haven’t stopped.

“Put simply, these are the very organisations who have been on the frontline helping disadvantaged families and supporting traumatised communities through these successive crises for two straight years.”

Organisations wishing to apply can watch https://recovery.gov.au/black-summer-grants for further information, or contact Ms Templeman’s office via email susan.templeman.mp@aph.gov.au.