Got no mobile signal? Tell council now

If you live in, or travel through, areas with no mobile signal, Hawkesbury City Council wants to know about it.

Finding solutions to improve telecommunications in the Hawkesbury is firmly on the Council’s agenda, so it needs residents’ help in locating all the blackspots.

The Innovation and Partnerships Committee, chaired by Cr Sarah Richards, is leading investigations in Council’s enquiries into Hawkesbury’s telecommunications, and Mayor Patrick Conolly is urging residents with any problems to report them now.

“It should only take you a couple of minutes to do, but it is your way of helping us try to sort [telecommunications issues] out,” he said.

Mayor Conolly asks residents to make submissions by Sunday, 22 August, online at yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/ccn or if this isn’t practical, to use a landline service and contact customer service on 4560 4444.

You’ll be asked to provide your name and town, as well as:

• The phone or internet issue;

• How the unreliability/lack of service affects your safety, business or family life.

Main picture: No signal is no good. Cr Sarah Richards, chairperson of the Innovation and Partnerships Committee, with Hawkesbury Mayor Patrick Conolly.