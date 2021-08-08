Infant falls 2.5m out of window, Baulkham Hills

An infant boy fell two-and-a-half metres from a window at a home in Baulkham Hills onto concrete and sustained a serious head injury. He was knocked unconscious from the impact.

The Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter arrived at Gooden Reserve, Baulkham Hills, at about 10.30am yesterday (Sunday). NSW Ambulance paramedics provided initial treatment to the patient, and transported him to Gooden Reserve to meet CareFlight’s clinical team.

CareFlight’s specialist doctor intubated the patient and placed him in an induced coma to stabilise him.

The boy was taken by road ambulance to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.