Keep Connected with Hills’ online workshops

Artisan bread making, composting, small space gardening, kids cooking lessons, natural skincare, jam making and more are online “lockdown” classes being offered by The Hills Shire Council.

Residents can register now, with the first class to take place on Monday, August 16.

The classes are part of the Keep Connected campaign, launched today by Mayor, Dr Michelle Byrne, which aims to boost local morale with positivity and fun, educational activities and workshops.

Mayor Byrne is also encouraging residents to take a photo of themselves holding a message of hope and inspiration – images will be shared in a video to be produced by council.

“Lockdown has been a difficult time,” Mayor Byrne said.

“We’ve had to remain apart from family, friends and workmates, and our daily lives and routines have been literally turned upside down.

“Learning a new skill and spreading messages of hope can be so powerful, especially at a time when we need some lightness and happiness to carry us through this crisis and beyond.

“I encourage everyone to get involved, sign-up to do an online class and send their photos of hope and inspiration. Pictures will be shared in a special video on social media,” Mayor Byrne added.

Send your hi-res photo along with your first name and suburb to media@thehills.nsw.gov.au by 5pm on Monday, August 16.

Photos must be original and they should not breach copyright.

They must also be appropriate for all ages and will be used at Council’s sole discretion.

Workshops can be booked online, via The Hills Shire Council website, www.thehills.nsw.gov.au.

Picture: Mayor Byrne with daughters Maddison and Alexis.