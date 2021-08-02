The heart of your local news

Kellyville Ridge man arrested in Windsor over pistol and Health Order breaches

Blacktown City Independent, Hawkesbury Independent

A man has been charged with possession of an unauthorised pistol while also breaching health orders in the Hawkesbury.

Officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team where patrolling Londonderry as part of Operation Farmgate when they observed two men riding quad bikes on Saturday afternoon (31 July).

After speaking with the men, police established they both resided in the Blacktown LGA and were in breach of the current Public Health Orders.

Following further inquiries, police searched a white Toyota Hilux and located a black Glock-17 gel blaster air pistol allegedly inside a bag on the front seat.

One of the men, aged 25, was arrested and taken to Windsor Police Station where he was charged with possess unauthorised pistol, possess unregistered firearm-pistol, and not comply with noticed direction re s 7/8/9 – COVID-19.

The Kellyville Ridge man was refused bail to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.

The second man, a 22-year-old from South Granville, was issued a $1000 PIN.

Investigations under Operation Farmgate continue.

