MP intimidated, arrest in Baulkham Hills

A man has been charged over the alleged intimidation of a senior government official in Baulkham Hills yesterday (Friday).

The Member of Parliament (MP) who remains unnamed, was walking along Old Northern Road, Baulkham Hills, when he was approached by a man, not known to him at about 3pm,

The man questioned the MP, recording the interaction on his mobile phone and allegedly continued to verbally abuse and intimate him as he followed him to a nearby shopping centre.

A 47-year-old man attempted to intervene and was also verbally abused.

Officers from The Hills Police Area Command were notified and commenced an investigation. Following inquiries, detectives attended a unit on Old Northern Road, Baulkham Hills just after 5pm, and arrested a 35-year-old man.

He was taken to Castle Hill Police Station and charged with two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (personal), and not comply with noticed direction re s 7/8/9 – COVID-19.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday 31 August 2021.