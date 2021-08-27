Police pay for milk, bread, essentials during welfare and compliance checks

NSW Police operation Stay-At-Home hasn’t just resulted in police issuing fines against people not following Public Health orders, it’s also seen police saving lives and helping those in need.

Officers attached to North West Metropolitan Region have called ambulances, arranged food, organised additional welfare checks and even provided cleaning products to members of the community as part of their taskings.

On 22 August, officers attended homes at Doonside and St Marys, where they found the occupants in need of medical assistance. In both incidents, police called NSW Ambulance paramedics.

There have been several other occasions where officers across Parramatta and Nepean Police Area Commands have contacted Emergency Operation Centres to arrange food and additional welfare requests for a number of people following welfare checks.

Police have also purchased incidental emergency food items such as bread and milk for those waiting for food deliveries, and in one instance officers brought a man who was self-isolating a surface spray disinfectant, as he had none in his house.

North West Metropolitan Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Leanne McCusker, said these examples show just how important regular compliance and welfare checks are.

“We commend the work of our officers during this time, and in particular those officers in the hot spot LGAs, who are going above and beyond in their commitment to the community,” Assistant Commissioner McCusker said.

“We’ve even seen officers reach into their own pockets to pay for essential groceries like bread and milk for people in isolation who can’t get to the shops or are waiting for a food delivery.

“Not only are these welfare checks keeping people compliant to the Stay-At-Home order, but the extra police presence in the community is providing those in lockdown the extra support they need.”

Roadside compliance checks continue to operate across the region in order to boost Public Heath Order enforcements efforts across the state.

Checks by the Police Transport and Public Safety Command at Blacktown Railway Station on 24 August were also carried out.

During the operation a 34-year-old Cambridge Park man was issued a $1000 PIN for failing to comply with the Public Health Order.