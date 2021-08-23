Thirty-one fines issued for Blacktown church gathering

A total of 31 penalty infringement notices (PIN) were issued by police following a church gathering of approximately 60 people in Blacktown yesterday (Sunday).

Blacktown Police attended Christ Embassy Sydney Church in Fourth Avenue just before 7.30pm, following reports to Crime Stoppers of a gathering in breach of Public Health Orders.

They found 60 adults and children inside the building, taking part in a sermon. Additional police attended to assist and the details of those at the location were obtained, before the group were dispersed and directed to return home.

It was also found there was no QR code present at the entry to the building.

Those in attendance were from various other LGAs including the hotspots Canterbury-Bankstown, Fairfield and Liverpool.

Thirty adults were issued $1000 PINs for fail to comply with noticed direction re s7/8/9 – COVID-19 and the organisation fined $5000 for fail to comply with noticed direction – Corporation.

Police continue to appeal to the community to report suspected breaches of any public health order or behaviour which may impact on the health and safety of the community by contacting Crime Stoppers: on 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.