Ask experts about COVID-19 lockdown “face to face”

Five top professionals will be live online tomorrow (Thursday) night to answer questions about the COVID-19 lockdown thanks to Healthy Living Toongabbie.

The forum, called ‘Ask the Experts: End the Confusion – Ask Everything You Need to Know About COVID-19 Lockdown’, runs from 7pm to 8.30pm (16 September).

It will cover topics such as age barriers for different vaccines, financial assistance and how diabetics are affected, to dispel any confusion people may have.

Panellists include: Social scientist Professor Julie Leask; Endocrinologist Dr Manimegalai Manoharan, Liverpool and Fairfeld hospitals; Associate Professor Stephen Corbett, Director, Centre for Population Health, Western Sydney Local Health District; Professor Glen Maberly, Temporary Medical Advisor, Public Health Unit, Centre for Population Health, WSLHD; and finance guru Ram Ramamurthy.

Healthy Living Toongabbie is a community group run by health practitioners and residents who live in Toongabbie and concerned about the rate of type 2 diabetes in their community.

“The GPs have really noticed the confusion with a huge amount of questions they are getting from their patients, some they can’t even answer,” a spokesperson said.

“So we have supported them in running this COVID Forum … it will be interactive on both Zoom and Facebook Live, so we’d love people to get on there and ask all the questions such as :

‘Why is age a barrier to getting a safer vaccine?’

‘Do I need a booster shot?’

‘What financial support am I entitled to?’

‘What is a casual contact?’

‘How do I look after my diabetes during COVID lockdown?

The forum is supported by Western Sydney Local Health District, Western Sydney Diabetes and a host of local businesses.

To join the forum on Facebook or Zoom, check out the details on the flyer below.

Healthy Living Toongabbie COVID Forum 2021

Image: Chris Montgomery