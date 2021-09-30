Dragway signs with ANDRA

Described as a “watershed moment” by its chairman, Western Sydney International Dragway Ltd (WSID) has just signed a new multi-year sanctioning agreement with the Australian National Drag Racing Association Ltd (ANDRA).

WSID at Eastern Creek is now part of the Australian Drag Racing Championships (ADRC) and the Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series (SRESS), starting with the current 2021/2022 season.

Today (Thursday) Chairman Garry Watterson announced WSID was confident the partnership will have a brilliant future for the Dragway, teams and spectators alike.

“It was clear to us that the best way forward was to partner with the Australian National Drag Racing Association,” Mr Watterson said.

“WSID is a leading facility and while the enforced closures due to COVID-19 have been challenging for all involved, we have been undergoing a period of improvement with renovations and a new track surface recently completed to ensure that we can provide the best levels of service to Australia’s drag racing community.”

WSID’s iconic Gulf Western Oil Nitro Champs (May 6-7) will host the Grand Finals for both the ADRC and SRESS series, for 2022 and into the future.

ANDRA Chairman Nathan Peirano said he was thrilled to welcome WSID back as a member track.

“We are ecstatic to be able to announce to ANDRA members and the Australian Drag Racing Community, that one of Australia’s premier drag racing facilities, WSID, will now operate under a partnership with ANDRA,” Mr Peirano said.

“WSID is a key destination for Australia’s drag racing community and offers an amazing service to racers who come from all over to compete at arguably the best facility in the southern hemisphere.

“With the latest round of improvements, WSID is one of the premium quarter-mile racing facilities in the world and we are ecstatic to once again have this impressive and leading facility as part of the ANDRA family.

The agreement between ANDRA and WSID sees the final piece fall into place for the 2021/2022 ADRC and SRESS calendars.

WSID’s Gulf Western Oil Nitro Champs (May 6 and 7) event will be added to both the ADRC and SRESS calendars as new Round Seven grand final and new Round 13 grand final, respectively, with the event to provide an action-packed grand finale for both series.

*Dates are correct at time of writing, subject to change.

Images: WSID.

