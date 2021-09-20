Emergency ready week: download Get Prepared app

It’s Emergency Ready Week – Monday, 20 September to Sunday, 27 September – and Hawkesbury Mayor Patrick Conolly wants to spread the message.

Mayor Conolly says the Hawkesbury community knows emergencies can strike at anytime, having regularly faced bushfires, floods, storms, heatwaves, power blackouts and now the current pandemic.

“Let your friends and family know how simple it is to start getting prepared for emergencies, and tell them about the Get Prepared App,” Mayor Conolly said.

The free Red Cross Get Prepared App can be downloaded at getprepared.app.link/Hawkesbury_City_Council to start your emergency plan using the free Australian Red Cross resources at redcross.org.au/prepare, including the handy survival kit checklist for your family and household.

Bookmark the Hawkesbury Disaster and Emergency Dashboard at https://disaster.hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au or go to Council’s website hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au and click on the Emergencies tab. The dashboard provides updates on road conditions, weather warnings, fire incidents, power outages, flood alerts, bush fire alerts and school closures.

Council urges all residents to get ready for summer using these simple steps:

1. Know your risk – think about the area you’re in and the types of disasters that could affect you;

2. Plan now – sit down and talk with your family and plan for what you will do if a disaster affects your area;

3. Get your home ready – prepare your home by doing general home maintenance and checking your insurance coverage;

4. Be aware – find out how to prepare, what to do if there is a disaster in your area and connect with NSW emergency services to stay informed;

5. Look out for each other – share information with your family, friends, neighbours and those who may need assistance.

6. Remember your pets – See RSPCA NSW for tips

Other handy online links include:

NSW Rural Fire Service bushfire plans: rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/getready

Flood risk in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley: myfloodrisk.nsw.gov.au .

Storms and storm damage preparation SES tips.

Extreme heat/heatwaves: NSW Health

Help heat stressed wildlife WIRES tips.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Heatwave Service map

ABC Emergency coverage.

Main image: courtesy Red Cross.