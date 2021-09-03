Five charged over brawl, fatal stabbing enquires continue

Five people have been charged over a brawl as police investigations continue into the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old at Blacktown late Wednesday night.

The brawl, which resulted in a number of people being stabbed, occurred at the intersection of Suffolk and William streets.

An 18-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

Two boys – both aged 15 – were also treated at the scene before being taken to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead Hospital, where one remains in a critical condition and the other in a serious condition.

With the assistance of PolAir, Blacktown Police Area Command officers arrested a 21-year-old man and five teenagers – one aged 13 and four aged 17 – shortly after.

They were taken to local police stations while the 13-year-old boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead where he remains.

The 21-year-old man was charged with affray, owner not disclose identity of driver/passenger, drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, and not comply with noticed direction re s 7/8/9 – COVID-19.

He was refused bail to appear at Blacktown Local Court today (Friday).

Three of the 17-year-olds were charged with affray and not comply with noticed direction re s 7/8/9 – COVID-19.

One was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Children’s Court today, while the other two were granted conditional bail and are due to appear at a children’s court on Tuesday 14 September 2021 and Friday 22 October 2021.

The fourth 17-year-old was charged with breach of bail.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Children’s Court later today.

As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information about the incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to come forward immediately.