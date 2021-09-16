Gold standard council reports

For the fourth year in a row, The Hills Shire Council has won a Gold Award at the Australasian Reporting Awards (ARAs) for its annual report.

The 2019-20 report was up against organisations across the Asia Pacific, which benchmark their reports against the ARAs criteria, which are based on world best practice.

Mayor of The Hills Shire, Dr Michelle Byrne said she was proud of Council’s achievement.

“Council is delighted to have received a gold standard for its Annual Report. This is a testament to Council’s good governance, and also being transparent and accountable to the community,” Mayor Byrne said.

“Our annual report includes detailed information to help residents understand Council’s role. It also outlines Council’s achievements and progress in reaching its long-term vision for a more vibrant, inclusive and connected region.

The awards are administered by the independent not-for-profit organisation, Australian Reporting Awards Limited, which aim to contribute to the ongoing improvement in the quality of reporting.