Have you seen Shyleeah?

It’s been one week since a 14-year-old Quakers Hill girl was last seen, with police holding concerns for the welfare of the teen due to her young age.

Shyleeah Locke O’Connor (pictured) was last seen in Kashmir Avenue at Quakers Hill, about 4pm last Thursday (2 September).

She was reported missing to police on Sunday (5 September) and officers from Riverstone Police District are still continuing investigations into her whereabouts.

Shyleeah is of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 150-155cm tall, of a medium build, with an olive complexion and brown shoulder length hair.

Police have been told she may frequent the Penrith area.

Anyone who may have seen Shyleeah, or knows of her whereabouts, is urged to contact Riverstone Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

