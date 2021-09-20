Help eliminate dementia discrimination

With some 157,000 people in NSW currently living with dementia, and the likelihood this figure will double within a generation makes it imperative to know you can live well after diagnosis.

Maree McCabe AM, CEO Dementia Australia says this week’s national awareness campaign will continue to lead discussions about discrimination and impacts dementia has on sufferers, their families and carers.

Dementia Action Week, 20–26 September, is themed ‘A little support makes a big difference’.

“This year Dementia Australia will provide information and tips to encourage everyone to increase their understanding of dementia and learn how they can make a difference to the lives of people around them who are impacted,” Ms McCabe said.

“And, to help eliminate discrimination.

“The good news is that a lot can be done to improve the experience for people living with dementia and carers.”

Ms McCabe urges families and carers to find out how you can make a difference by visiting: www.dementia.org.au.

The National Dementia Helpline can be accessed by:

Free call: 1800 100 500

Webchat: dementia.org.au/helpline/webchat

Email: helpline@dementia.org.au

Operating hours are Monday to Friday, 8am – 8pm (except public holidays).

Dementia Australia represents 472,000 Australians living with dementia and the almost 1.6 million Australians involved in their care.

Image: courtesy Dementia.org