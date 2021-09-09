Hey mate RU OK? today

It’s national R U OK? Day (9 September), so have you asked your family, mates or friends how they’re going?

It’s not hard, just start a conversation asking are you okay, it will make a big difference to someone who may be struggling with everyday life, said Hawkesbury Mayor Patrick Conolly.

“Your genuine support can make a difference whatever they are facing, big or small. So, don’t wait until someone’s visibly distressed or in crisis. Make a moment meaningful and ask them how they’re really going,” Mayor Conolly said.

He recommends checking out the RU OK? website at ruok.org.au for more information, or to access resources for your workplace or school.

Tradies are being targeted during this year’s awareness campaign through the ‘Tradies Tools to Talk’ info pack.

It’s a free resource guide on how family, friends and fellow workers can spot the signs that a ‘tradie’ in their world may be struggling.

“The impact of COVID-19 has increased uncertainty for a workforce already dealing with job insecurity pressures and the inability to adopt a Work From Home model,” Mayor Conolly said.

“The pressures of job insecurity, financial position and intense physical demands are part of the everyday life of a tradesperson. Coupled with life challenges that anyone can face, such as relationship difficulties and grief, it can really build up to impact mental health and social connection.”

Download the ‘R U OK? ‘Tradies Tools to Talk’ at ruok.org.au/tradies

R U OK? is not a crisis support or counselling service.

If you need professional support, please contact your doctor, local health centre or Lifeline on 13 11 14 (open 24 hours) or access a list of support services ruok.org.au/findhelp

If you are concerned for your safety or the safety of others, seek immediate assistance by calling Triple Zero (000).

Picture: David, HCC’s carpenter, gives the “Tradies Tools to Talk” the thumbs-up.