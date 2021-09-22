Man charged over child abuse material

A 30-year-old Glenwood man appeared at Blacktown Local Court today (Wednesday, 22 September) to face child abuse-related charges following an Australian Federal Police (AFP) operation.

The man came to police attention in June 2021 when the AFP Child Protection Triage Unit received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an individual located in Australia who allegedly uploaded more than 800 child abuse material files to the Dropbox platform.

Investigators from AFP Eastern Command Child Protection Operations allegedly linked the 30-year-old to the Dropbox account.

A search warrant was executed at the man’s home in Glenwood yesterday (Tuesday, 21 September 2021) with investigators seizing an iPod. The device will now be subject to further forensic examination.

The man was arrested and charged with:

one count of possess child abuse material, obtained or accessed using a carriage service, contrary to section 474.22A of the Criminal Code (Cth);

one count of using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, contrary to section 474.22(1)(a)(iv) of the Criminal Code (Cth);

one count of using a carriage service to make available child abuse material, contrary to section 474.22(1)(a)(iii) of the Criminal Code (Cth); and

two counts of failing to comply with his reporting obligations, contrary to section 17(1) of the Child Protection (Offenders Registration) Act 2000 (NSW). The maximum penalty for these offences is 15 years’ imprisonment.

Senior Constable Craig Eickenloff said this arrest is testament to the AFP’s unwavering efforts to ensure children are not re-victimised by those seeking to derive sickening gratification from their suffering.

“If you are viewing and sharing these images, you are complicit in the sexual abuse of children and the lifelong damage it causes. But the AFP is working to find you, and you will face the consequences,” Senior Constable Eickenloff said.

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online.

If you or someone you know are impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation there are support services available.

Advice and support for parents and carers about how they can help protection children online can be found at ThinkUKnow, an AFP-led education program designed to prevent online child sexual exploitation.