Mount Druitt Police Area Command today (Thursday) confirmed an 11-year-old Marsden Park girl has been located safe and well after being missing for six days.

Isabella Faytrouni was reported missing from her Aisbett Street home early on Friday, 3 September.

Although she was known to frequent the Fairfield and Liverpool areas, following inquiries, police located the girl at a home in Silverwater.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance.